Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2,936.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,475,000 after buying an additional 114,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,805,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

