VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 205,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,404,253 shares.The stock last traded at $25.93 and had previously closed at $25.91.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.