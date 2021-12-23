Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Umpqua worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 28.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

