BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $333.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.48 and a 200-day moving average of $300.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

