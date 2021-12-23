Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS opened at $197.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.89.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.