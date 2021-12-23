Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in InMode were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 74.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in InMode by 45.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at $87,000.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

INMD opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.74. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

