Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,251 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $302.79 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.25 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

