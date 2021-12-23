CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,897 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $71.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.