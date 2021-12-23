Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 844 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,509,000 after buying an additional 727,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,000 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $51.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

