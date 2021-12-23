Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

