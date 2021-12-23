ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

