Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Sells $585,560.00 in Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LSI opened at $147.36 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.79.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.