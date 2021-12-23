Insider Selling: Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder Sells 28,156 Shares of Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50.

CCAP stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $507.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $249,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $3,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

