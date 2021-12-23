Cradle Resources Limited (ASX:CXX) Insider Grant Davey Purchases 16,825,000 Shares

Cradle Resources Limited (ASX:CXX) insider Grant Davey purchased 16,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$673,000.00 ($477,304.96).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

Cradle Resources Company Profile

Cradle Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. It primarily explores for niobium. The company holds 50% in the Panda Hill Niobium project that comprises three granted mining licenses covering an area of approximately 22.1 square kilometers located in the Mbeya region, south western Tanzania.

