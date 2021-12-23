WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.10 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.