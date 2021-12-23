Reviewing CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) & SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CMG Holdings Group and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and SurgePays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 28.20 $40,000.00 N/A N/A SurgePays $54.41 million 0.49 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurgePays.

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats SurgePays on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

