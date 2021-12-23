State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Ambarella worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,866 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $197.35 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average of $141.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -237.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

