State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.