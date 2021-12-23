Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprott.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SII. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE SII opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,859,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprott by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

