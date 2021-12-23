Zacks: Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.48). Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings per share of ($7.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of EOSE opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $459.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $848,016.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,488. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 128,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $38,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.