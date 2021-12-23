Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $379.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.47 and a 200 day moving average of $366.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

