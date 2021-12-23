Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,764,000 after purchasing an additional 277,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.29.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

