Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 119,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

