Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $222.33 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

