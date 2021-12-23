Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $23,892,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

