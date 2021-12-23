Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE:PSX opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

