Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $192.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.82 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

