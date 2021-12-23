Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,199 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Loop Capital raised their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Albemarle stock opened at $225.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

