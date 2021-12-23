Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 41,189 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,537 shares of company stock worth $27,699,704 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

