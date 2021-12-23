Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $12.30. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 3,841 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARBK. Roth Capital began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

