Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Harmonic worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Harmonic by 66,253.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.87, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

