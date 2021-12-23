Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.11

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 240091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$490.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04.

Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

