P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $62.78

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.78, but opened at $66.25. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $64.57, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $712.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.46.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

