Strs Ohio Has $665,000 Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invitae were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 68.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 23.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.