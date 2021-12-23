M&T Bank Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 364,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.37.

UDR stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 294.06, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

