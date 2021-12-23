M&T Bank Corp Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PKI opened at $191.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.64 and its 200 day moving average is $173.92. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.