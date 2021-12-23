Sigma Planning Corp Buys 491 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $106.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.