Sigma Planning Corp Has $992,000 Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $41.22 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.