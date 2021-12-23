Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,234 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $87.57.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

