Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

NYSE ZBH opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

