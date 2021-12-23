Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

