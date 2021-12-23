Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VIR stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
