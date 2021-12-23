M&T Bank Corp Sells 125 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Amundi bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 366.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $15,070,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,418 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of LNG opened at $103.68 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

