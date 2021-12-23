Insider Buying: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Acquires $1,032,600.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FNKO opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $963.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

