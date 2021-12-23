M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,474 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

HCCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.