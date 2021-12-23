M&T Bank Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Graco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,840,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $80.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

