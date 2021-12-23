iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $190,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.