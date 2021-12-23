Signaturefd LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $111.52 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

