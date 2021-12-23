Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $128.52 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.