Head to Head Review: Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Japan Steel Works and Oxford Biomedica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Steel Works 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oxford Biomedica 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares Japan Steel Works and Oxford Biomedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Steel Works 4.44% 6.58% 2.94% Oxford Biomedica N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Japan Steel Works has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Biomedica has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Steel Works and Oxford Biomedica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Steel Works $1.87 billion 1.18 $64.80 million $0.58 25.48 Oxford Biomedica $112.66 million 10.80 -$8.02 million N/A N/A

Japan Steel Works has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Biomedica.

Summary

Japan Steel Works beats Oxford Biomedica on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment. The Industrial Machinery Products segment deals with the manufacture of resin, converting machinery, and molding machinery. The Others segment covers crystal business and wind power generation equipment. The company was founded on November 1, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes. The company's products under development stage include OXB-302 that targets haematological tumours with a CAR-T 5T4; OXB-203, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; OXB-204, a lentiviral-based therapy for the ocular disease Leber's congenital amaurosis variant 10; OXB-103 (ALS) for central nervous system; and OXB-401 for liver indication. Its partnered products in development stage comprise AXO-Lenti-PD that is in a Phase I/II trial preparation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; SAR 422459, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of Stargardt disease; and SAR 421869 that is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of Usher syndrome 1B. Oxford Biomedica plc has partnerships with Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Axovant Gene Therapies, Orchard Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium, Imperial Innovations, Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, and Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Papyrus Therapeutics, Inc. to assess the impact and therapeutic benefit of PYTX-002, a gene replacement therapy to confer cellular pharmacy properties on a CAR-T cell therapy. It has a discovery collaboration with PhoreMost Limited to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Oxford Biomedica plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

