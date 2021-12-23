$150.02 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post sales of $150.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.03 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $615.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $618.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $653.98 million, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $687.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MESA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $204.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

